'Why Does Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wear Same Kind Of Dress At Every Wedding?' Ask Unhappy Netizens!

Does Aishwarya Rai Bachchan need to change her stylist? Netizens think so! Last night, Mrs Bachchan graced the wedding reception of Armaan Jain along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan. While the actress looked every bit beautiful, netizens are anything but impressed with her choice of outfit. After coming across her pictures, many netizens pointed out that Aishwarya wears same kind of dress at every party and wedding function that she attends. Check out her picture and comments below..

@priya_014: "Why does Aishwarya wears white only.....looks same everytime."

@nusrat_izaz: "Aishwarya always looks same in weddings."

@rai_soniya: "Ash always in same clothes...anushka ke reception me bhi yahi pehna tha."

@halimakhanom: "Aish always seems to be wearing the same colour/ style ALL THE TIME. It almost looked like the same outfit she wears to every function."

@0_navneet_0: "Omg oll d time this white dress."

@ashkamee: "They always look the same."

@onenonly_natasha: "So bored of Aishwarya's look wai same dress same combination everywhere."

@saisunil2607: "Why aish is wearing the Same Type Of Dress for Every Possible event she is attending."

Do you agree with the netizens? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan.

(All social media posts are unedited.)

