Anupam Kher Recalls His Worst Date; Says 'I Had To Go To An Ashram To Recover'

Anupam Kher Narrates The Story Of His Worst Date

Anupam Kher shared a clipping of an episode of his podcast Anupam Cares on his Twitter page and wrote, "Trailer of my #Podcast! This is the story of my worst date...I had to go to an ashram to recover. I'll also introduce you to a famous parachutist who decided to create some magic in the center of the world."

Anupam Kher's Date Which Ended With Hakka Noodles Dangling From His Head

Walking down the memory lane, the actor recalled, "The whole time we had been there, I hadn't wanted to make a scene. And now, here I was, sweet corn chicken soup in my lap, gravy dribbling down my shirt, hakka noodles dangling from my head. I looked like a traditional Indian bridegroom wearing a sehra, the wedding headdress. But unlike the sehra, which adds a royal splendour to the groom's overall looks, my dinner was on my head, which felt a little less dignified."

Kher further continued, "I got up quietly and left the restaurant. In my shocked state, I forgot to pay the bill."

Anupam Kher Wanted To Become A Monk

Post the disastrous date while reflecting upon love, Kher said that in his state of confusion, he had even decided to become a monk. "As I walked home, I thought to myself, as I shook the soup out of my ears, ‘Is this what love is supposed to feel like?' So, I did what any confused boy would do, I set off to become a monk," the actor said in his clipping.