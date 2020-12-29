Anupam Kher Recalls His Worst Date; Says 'I Had To Go To An Ashram To Recover'
Most of us have had a horrible date at least once in our lives. The ones where you want to run to the hills far away from that person or the ones where you end up swearing off dating for a while. Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently reminisced about his worst date which ended with food being dumped on him.
The actor said that he was so shocked that he even forgot to pay the bill when he left the restaurant. Kher added that the incident left such a bitter taste in his mouth that he had even planned to become a monk.
Anupam Kher Narrates The Story Of His Worst Date
Anupam Kher shared a clipping of an episode of his podcast Anupam Cares on his Twitter page and wrote, "Trailer of my #Podcast! This is the story of my worst date...I had to go to an ashram to recover. I'll also introduce you to a famous parachutist who decided to create some magic in the center of the world."
Anupam Kher's Date Which Ended With Hakka Noodles Dangling From His Head
Walking down the memory lane, the actor recalled, "The whole time we had been there, I hadn't wanted to make a scene. And now, here I was, sweet corn chicken soup in my lap, gravy dribbling down my shirt, hakka noodles dangling from my head. I looked like a traditional Indian bridegroom wearing a sehra, the wedding headdress. But unlike the sehra, which adds a royal splendour to the groom's overall looks, my dinner was on my head, which felt a little less dignified."
Kher further continued, "I got up quietly and left the restaurant. In my shocked state, I forgot to pay the bill."
Anupam Kher Wanted To Become A Monk
Post the disastrous date while reflecting upon love, Kher said that in his state of confusion, he had even decided to become a monk. "As I walked home, I thought to myself, as I shook the soup out of my ears, ‘Is this what love is supposed to feel like?' So, I did what any confused boy would do, I set off to become a monk," the actor said in his clipping.
Speaking about films, Anupam Kher is currently shooting for Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files which also stars Mithun Chakraborty.
