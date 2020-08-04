    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anupam Kher Wants Truth To Come Out In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: It’s Not About Taking Sides

      By
      |

      Actor Anupam Kher has spoken up about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Without taking sides on any of the angles being presented on the case, Anupam said that the truth needs to come out for the sake of Sushant's family and fans.

      Anupam Kher Says Sushant’s Family Deserves Truth

      Anupam tweeted a video where he speaks about Sushant's case. He acknowledged that one cannot speak about it without knowing what the truth is, but it is everyone's responsibility as human beings, to ensure that the truth of his tragic demise comes out.

      "There have been so many ups and downs in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Not commenting on the case is like shutting your eyes. I didn't speak anything about it for many days, many people are avoiding commenting on it because they cannot figure what to say. But looking at the current situation and being a co-star and a human being, it becomes our responsibility to take it to a logical end. One may not take anyone's side or criticise anyone but keeping quiet at this time doesn't help. Who is right and who is wrong, this must be revealed. His relatives, his fans and his well wishers who are fighting for justice, should feel that we are with them. Unseeing a wrong is a sign of cowardness and being a coward is not a good thing," Anupam says in the video.

      Tweeting it, he wrote, "Sushant's family & fans deserves to know the truth. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth. #JusticeforSushant."

      Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. After his family filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, new details and angles in Sushant's case have been coming up constantly.

      ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande Opens Up On 'Movie Mafia And Nepotism' Angle In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 19:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X