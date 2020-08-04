Anupam Kher Wants Truth To Come Out In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: It’s Not About Taking Sides

Actor Anupam Kher has spoken up about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Without taking sides on any of the angles being presented on the case, Anupam said that the truth needs to come out for the sake of Sushant's family and fans.

Anupam tweeted a video where he speaks about Sushant's case. He acknowledged that one cannot speak about it without knowing what the truth is, but it is everyone's responsibility as human beings, to ensure that the truth of his tragic demise comes out.

"There have been so many ups and downs in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Not commenting on the case is like shutting your eyes. I didn't speak anything about it for many days, many people are avoiding commenting on it because they cannot figure what to say. But looking at the current situation and being a co-star and a human being, it becomes our responsibility to take it to a logical end. One may not take anyone's side or criticise anyone but keeping quiet at this time doesn't help. Who is right and who is wrong, this must be revealed. His relatives, his fans and his well wishers who are fighting for justice, should feel that we are with them. Unseeing a wrong is a sign of cowardness and being a coward is not a good thing," Anupam says in the video.

Tweeting it, he wrote, "Sushant's family & fans deserves to know the truth. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth. #JusticeforSushant."

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. After his family filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, new details and angles in Sushant's case have been coming up constantly.

