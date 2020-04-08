Arjun Rampal Wishes Girlfriend Gabriella Demtriades A Happy Birthday With A Cute Picture!

Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram handle to wish his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades a happy birthday. The actor shared an adorable picture of the two of them, and wrote a sweet birthday wish as caption. Take a look!

In the picture shared by Arjun, Gabriella can be seen flashing a gorgeous smile while Arjun cuddles her. He wrote as caption, "Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you," (sic), referring to the celebrations they will have after the Coronavirus lockdown.

Arjun and Gabriella became parents to a baby boy in July 2019, and the couple named him Arik. Talking about Arik in an interview with Zoom, he had said, "He's the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him."

Arjun was earlier married to Mehr Jessia, but the two divorced in 2018, after being married for 20 years. Arjun and Mehr share two children, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal.

With regard to work, Arjun was last seen in Paltan, a war film directed by J.P. Dutta. His next movie is Nastik, which is being directed by Shailesh Varma.

