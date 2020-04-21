Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Indulge Into DIY Birthday Decorations As Their Daughter Turns 6

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most loved B-town couples and we just adore every single thing about them! From the way Ayushmann stood by his wife during her battle against cancer to the way Tahira has been a constant pillar of support for Ayushmann during his initial days in the industry, everything about the duo screams 'couple goals'.

Today, their daughter, Varushka turns six and Ayushmann and Tahira have found out a beautiful way to celebrate her birthday amid the lockdown. The duo opted for a DIY decoration and we must say it's too beautiful to be missed.

Tahira shared a video on her Instagram page and captioned it saying, "Happy birthday Varushka!! This is a unique lockdown birthday for our 6 year old! We @ayushmannk tried our best to make it special! Sharing the joy with you ❤."

In the video, Tahira can be heard saying, "It's our daughter's sixth birthday. We wanted to throw a small party but there weren't any decorations and balloons available in the market so we thought we are going to make some homemade decorations and we wanted to share the joy of doing the same with you. The man behind all these art sessions is Mr Ayushmann Khurrana, who has just played the music, and that's about it."

Many celebrities including, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and Divya Khosla Kumar poured love on Tahira's post and wished Varushka a happy birthday.

Apart from Ayushmann's industry friends, many of his fans and followers praised the actor and his wife for coming up with an innovative way to celebrate birthday amid lockdown and wished happiness to the entire Khurrana family.