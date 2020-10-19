Dia Mirza Celebrates 19 Years Of Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein; Says She Was 19 When The Film Released!

Dia Mirza took to her Twitter handle to celebrate 19 years since the release of her movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. Interestingly, Dia was 19 years old when the movie released!

The film was a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Minnale, both of which were directed by Gautham Menon. Dia starred alongside R Madhavan, Anupam Kher and Saif Ali Khan in it.

Sharing a teaser of the film, Dia wrote on Twitter, "I was all of 19 when this movie released. And for 19 years you've given us love. This one is very close to my heart. Celebrating this journey love Red heart#19YearsOfRHTDM #RHTDM @ActorMadhavan #SaifAliKhan @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms @saregamaglobal."

Jackky Bhagnani, who worked as an assistant director on Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein when he was only fifteen, also took to his Twitter handle to celebrate the 19th anniversary of the film. Quoting a dialogue from the film, he wrote, ""Bas ek hi Tamanna hai.. Rehna hai tere dil mein" ~ RHTDM a love story that redefined love for many of us. My first film as an assistant on set as a 15 year old,little did I know that whats being made is going to live in our hearts forever. 19yearsofRHTDM @poojafilms."

The film was a sleeper hit but its album, comprising of touching romantic songs, was a major success among the youth.

With many fans demanding a sequel to the film, Madhavan had teased us all by tweeting, "# RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel ...and hoping it's true-cause I have no idea about this ....just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna ab madhav shastri banana hathi ko chaddhi pehnane ke baraabar hai. (Otherwise playing Madhav Shastri at this age would be a futile attempt)."

We really hope the sequel gets made!

