Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Reacts Strongly To Rumours And Controversies Surrounding Sushant's Demise!

Sutapa Sikdar Reacts Strongly To Rumours Floating Around Post Sushant's Death

She wrote, "I posted the below update and many of my friends have mentioned that the therapist didn't divulge the details hence I am deleting the link. And my apologies to the doctor. But he should definitely sue the journalist then. I wonder why is netizens not reacting to this? It's not only about sushant singh Rajput it's also about how callous we can be to get that bit of news."

Sutapa Sympathized With Sushant's Rumoured GF Rhea Chakraborty

She continued, "My heart goes for the girls mentioned in the article. Imagine how many would have trolled Rhea by now. We cannot know ever what happens between two individuals it's sickening to the core to pass moral judgement on social media."

Irrfan's Wife Lashes Out At Trolls

Sutapa wrote in her post, "Just any one gets up today and becomes judge therapist relationship counselor blah blah blah. And I repeat count your blessings in these tough times then being vicious vultures. There is much more in life to share so get a life!! Dealing with grief could sometimes make you extremely compassionate to others.. Pain can be looked at something to learn from."

'We Have Completely Forgotten To Show Respect For The Dead,' Says Irrfan's Wife

She further wrote, "I was extremely pained when people were more vicious and vacuous in pretext of being sympathizers of #shushantsinghrajput death.we have completely forgotten to show respect for the dead and live wiser. Grieving process can be also productive fellow beings.some one sent me the below article and how irresponsible is that!!! How further low can media fall?I mean does she have a written permission from her patient for that? Well you got your two minutes glory but you should be the last person to be in this job in first place. And should be banned by the medical faculty for demeaning living people by sharing his personal details. I again apologize doctor."