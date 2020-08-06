Ishaan Khatter Calls His Phone Bhoot Co-star Katrina Kaif A ‘Quintessential Glamorous Diva’

Ishaan Khatter is all set to star alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time, in Phone Bhoot. The Dhadak actor recently showered praises on Katrina, calling her the quintessential glamorous diva, and opened up about the photo-shoot that the three of them did for the film.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Ishaan said, "Katrina is a senior in terms of her work and experience, and I look up to her. I have been waiting for years to work with her. She is the quintessential glamorous diva. The photo-shoot we did together was a riot, and I imagine we will be bringing our different energies to the set when we start shooting."

Phone Bhoot is a horror-comedy that is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. The film's first look was released in July.

Ishaan further added that he hopes the COVID-19 situation would have improved by the time they start shooting, or else it will reflect in their performances. "By the time we start shooting, I hope the situation will have improved. Though we will adhere to the guidelines, as actors, we can't be too caught up with safety and sanitisation because it will then reflect in our work," he said.

Meanwhile, Ishaan will also be seen in another movie, Khaali Peeli. He will star opposite Ananya Panday in the romantic action film, which is being directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat as an antagonist.

