ISKCON Rejects Shemaroo's Apology, Says Will Proceed With Legal Action Against Them And Surleen Kaur

Shemaroo's Twitter Apology

Surleen Kaur's video, which was reportedly released a few months ago, gained a lot of viewers over the past few days, and was widely circulated on social media. According to several reports, in the video, the comedian says, "Beshak hum sab ISKCON waley hain, par andar se sab harami porn waley hain (Undoubtedly we are from ISKCON, but inherently we are all porn people)."

During her stand-up act, Surleen also took a dig at Hindu saints and claimed that they used a little bit of Sanskrit they know, to hide all big misdeeds. "Dhanya ho humaare rishi muni jinhone thodisi Sanskrit use karke apne bade bade kaand chhupaye hain... Kamasutra."

Radharaman Das's Response

ISKCON's vice president and spokesperson Radharaman Das responded to the company's tweet saying that they 'do not accept the apology' and will continue with the legal action. "We don't accept your apology @ShemarooEnt . We will proceed legally against you, @BalrajSyal & Surleen Kaur. This has become a trend to demean Sanatan Dharma. No more. We will make an example out of this nonsense. Enough is enough," the tweet read.

Radharaman Das's Request To File Compaint

Earlier, Radharaman Das tweeted a copy of the letter he wrote to the Commissioner of Mumbai Police. The letter was a request to register an FIR against the comedian and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd over defamatory language towards ISKCON community and Hinduism. In the letter, he wrote, "This is highly objectionable and defamatory and it has caused great pain to the followers of Sanatan Dharma, Hindus and ISKCON worldwide devotees."

"There is a hidden propaganda and conspiracy to defame Sanatan Dharma, our Rishi Munis so that the youths can be easily manipulated. Through app's like Tik-Tok etc the focus of the foreign power's is to destroy the character of the masses so that country can be easily controlled and destroyed," Das added.