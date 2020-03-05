    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals She Was Teased for Her Hindi By Co-actors; ‘I Used To Get Really Angry’

      By
      |

      As an actress who came from another country and had to build her career in Bollywood with no prior connections, Jacqueline Fernandez has made remarkable headway. Despite starting off as the leading actress in her debut film, Jacqueline's journey was not without struggles. One of those struggles, she reveals, was being bullied for the way she spoke Hindi and for 'trying too hard to fit in'.

      Jacqueline Reveals She Was Teased For Her Hindi By Co-actors

      Jacqueline won the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant in 2006, and made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Aladin. Talking about how she was made fun of for her Hindi during her early days, she told Pinkvilla, "I didn't belong here. So I knew I would never be able to speak Hindi like Sonakshi (Sinha). Even my co-actors have imitated my Hindi to the extent that they spoofed it. I used to get really angry."

      She continued, "It's not that I don't try. I take regular classes for hours, everyday, and I'm getting better for sure. Previously, I used to say weird things in Hindi. My friends have sometimes corrected me but there were also a few who made fun of me and ridiculed me. I am not friends with them anymore."

      Talking about an instance where some of her industry friends made fun of her, she said, "There was this Diwali party and I was wearing a really pretty Indian outfit. These three actor friends of mine looked at me and said, 'Jackie, you're trying too hard to be Indian and fit in'."

      Jacqueline is currently busy with the shoot of Attack, which co-stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. The action-thriller is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, 2020, during the Independence Day weekend.

      ALSO READ: 'Paying Much More Attention To Meditation, Breathing, And Inner Peace', Shares Jacqueline Fernandez

      ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez To Make Her Tollywood Debut Opposite Pawan Kalyan In His Next?

      Read more about: jacqueline fernandez
      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 0:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X