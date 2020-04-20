    For Quick Alerts
      Karan Singh Grover On Bipasha Basu: She's Like An Army General During Lockdown; She Knows Everything

      Like most of us, Karan Singh Grover is spending time at home with his family during the Coronavirus lockdown. But the actor says that the lockdown feels normal to him as it is not very different to how he spends his time on regular days. In a recent interview, Karan was singing praises of his wife Bipasha Basu, saying that she is like an army general who just knows what to do in times like these.

      Karan Says Bipasha Is Like An Army General During Lockdown

      Explaining how the lockdown does not feel very different, he told Hindustan Times, "It feels strange when I say it. Things didn't change much when this started, because even when I was not shooting, I would wake up at five in the morning, work out, paint all day, and spend time with Bipasha. I used to go out every Tuesday and Saturday to Hanuman mandir, which we can't now, so we are staying in to stay safe. That is the most important thing apart from not being able to go to mum's house."

      However, it does not change the fact that he is concerned about what is going on in the world. "No matter how comfortable you are in your home, we are all connected to each other and the planet," he said.

      Talking about how prepared Bipasha is to handle challenging times like these, he said, "Bipasha is like an army. She's the general. I wish I could make videos of her and send it to the world. All you need to do is just follow her. Like she knows everything, she knew before the lockdown started, and made me stop shooting two days before everyone else. She's prepared to another level."

      Karan has been posting work out videos during the lockdown, and says that its purpose is to just share what he is doing every day, and not to inspire.

