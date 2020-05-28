    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Maanvi Gagroo Slams A Clothing Brand: They Don't Have My Permission To Fat-Shame Anyone

      By
      |

      In her latest Twitter post, actress Maanvi Gagroo slammed a clothing brand for using her picture in their advertisement and promoting the outfit worn by her as 'styles to hide your curves'. Maanvi called out the distasteful advertisement and tweeted, "I didn't wear this dress to 'hide my curves'. Not only does the brand NOT have my permission to use my picture as a sponsored post, they definitely don't have my permission to fat shame ANYONE! I stand against everything this distasteful tagline points to."

      Many netizens reacted to Maanvi's post and lauded the actress for taking a stand against fat-shaming. Here's what they have to say..

      maanvi-gagroo-slams-a-clothing-brand

      @agabaai: "They should totally be taken to court. This is inexcusable."

      @Anjali29: "Sadly such companies are still claiming "thin js beautiful" and still making it big despite everyone's displeasure. Iska matlab, "everyone is not displeased"."

      @raza_amman: "Why would anyone wear a dress to hide curves. These companies have gone crazy. These rogue companies should be banned."

      @bodhisatya: "Love the way how u r being both polite as well as bang on in one single tweet..!! Kudos."

      Clearly, netizens are in awe of Maanvi's tweet against body-shaming.

      Maanvi Gagroo On Boys Locker Room: 'Boys Will Be Boys' Is Not Gonna Cut It Anymore

      With respect to work, Maanvi recently appeared in a web series, Four More Shots Please! and prior to that, she was seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Ujda Chaman.

      Read more about: maanvi gagroo
      Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 23:05 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X