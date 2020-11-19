Mohit Raina Reveals How He Got Lucky When He Couldn't Afford To Pay For His First Photoshoot

Actor Mohit Raina shot to fame with the popular TV show Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev. Soon the actor graduated to films like Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike and did a cameo in Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz. He also starred in a few web series.

Recently, Mohit got nostalgic and shared a post on his entry into showbiz. He shared a collage of pictures from his first photoshoot in 2006 and revealed he could not afford to pay for it. Mohit said that he was waiting for the photographer on the set, and ended up doing the shoot when the original model "got stuck somewhere."

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took to his Instagram page and wrote, "LUCK BY CHANCE Mid 2006 I got a appointment with a famous photographer to meet on his set to try my luck to get clicked by him (having no budget close to his market price ) trying was the only option. I reached and waited for him, there leading man got stuck somewhere to my luck . Photographer came out n saw me sitting n said you Boy come and do the Shoot for me n I happily agreed. I posed with the heroine , got paid and he didn't charge anything for my shoot . This is the famous compcard :) the laptop picture got me to stay in Mumbai for 3 years . Thankyou @jitusavlani. Gestures that make you believe in goodness #thursdaythrowback #keepDreaming #Hope."

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Mohit Raina was quoted as saying, "I am more than happy in the little space that I have created for myself [in films and the web] and now I'm trying to encash that. The fact that I am getting opportunities is encouraging. So, only if I get anything extraordinary on TV, I will think about taking it up."

Talking about Mohit's upcoming films, the actor will be next seen in Dinesh Vijan's intense love story Shiddat alongside Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Sunny Kaushal. The film will be helmed by Kunal Deshmukh of Jannat fame.

