Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says He Faces Caste Discrimination In His Village Despite Being Famous!

Recently, while speaking with NDTV, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, opened up about the caste discrimination that he faces in his village. The actor said that the caste system is deeply embedded in the villages, and he too hasn't been spared from it despite his stardom.

The actor said that he is still at the receiving end of caste discrimination in his own village because his grandmother belonged to a lower caste.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was quoted as saying, "In my own family, my grandmother was from a lower caste. Even today, they have not accepted us because of my grandmother."

He further continued, "The fact that I am famous doesn't matter to them. It is deeply entrenched within them...it is in their veins. They consider it their pride. The Sheikh Siddiquis are the upper caste, and they will not have anything to do with those they consider beneath them. Even today it is there. It is very difficult."

In the same interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also condemned the horrific Hathras gang-rape incident which shocked the nation, and said, "What is wrong is wrong. Our artiste community is also speaking out against what happened in Hathras. It is very important to speak out. It is a very unfortunate incident."

Speaking about work, the actor was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's critically-acclaimed Netflix film Serious Men in which he essayed the role of a Dalit who lies about his son being a science genius. Nawazuddin's upcoming film is Bole Chudiyan alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.

