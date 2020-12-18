Remo D’Souza Gets Discharged And Shares Happy Video From Home; Thanks Fans For All The Love And Prayers

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza has recovered after suffering from a heart attack, a few days ago. The Dance Plus judge had undergone angioplasty and was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital for his treatment.

Now, Remo has come back home to a sweet surprise by his son Gabriel D' Souza and Adonis D’souza who gave him a warm welcome. The 46-year-old also took to his Instagram account to thank his family, friends and fans for their prayers.

Remo shared a video of his grand return and wrote, "Thank you all for the love, prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @_adonis_ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends" (sic). Check out the post below:

Remo's good friend and former DID co-judge Terrence Lewis expressed his happiness to see the video in the comments section. Terrance wrote, "This made my day! So happy to see you safe home with your loved ones! Stay blessed n I'm coming to meet u as soon as I'm back in the bay! Love n positive healing vibes to u bro!"

For the unversed, Remo was rushed to the hospital on December 11 by his wife Lizelle. Remo’s friend and partner on the BLive Music label, Mahesh Kukreja had confirmed the news and said, "On Friday morning Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue. There were some blockages due to which an Angioplasty was performed by the doctors. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors. We are here, he is my family friend and we assure that please do not worry, everything is under control."

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi, Geeta Kapur And Terence Lewis Share Heartfelt Get Well Soon Messages For Remo D'Souza

ALSO READ: Dancer-Choreographer Remo D'Souza Suffers Heart Attack