      Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Says CBI Inquiry Needs Maharashtra Government Consent

      Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her counsel Satish Maneshinde have reserved their comments on whether the actress will appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case filed against her in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer has refrained from comment on the same. However, he has reacted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing a first information report (FIR) in the case.

      Rhea Chakrabortys Lawyer Reacts To CBI Inquiry

      Maneshinde continues to maintain that the Bihar Government has "transferred" a case to the CBI instead of the Mumbai Police, a case which it had NO jurisdiction to investigate legally. He said, "The Hon'ble Supreme Court is seised of the issue pursuant to the Transfer Petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty."

      "The SC has directed all parties to file their replies and Mumbai Police is directed to place the report of investigations. Pending the said proceedings the CBI has registered and continued the illegality which was perpetrated at the hands of Bihar Police. CBI being a premier investigative agency in the country should desist from taking any further steps pending the SC proceedings. Apart from the same unless the Maharashtra Government consents to CBI investigating the case...it would be totally illegal and beyond any known legal principles, affecting the Federal Structure of the Nation," Maneshinde added.

      Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 23:50 [IST]
