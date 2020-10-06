Rhea's Lawyer: Sushant's Family Is Tampering With The Investigation By Pressurizing AIIMS Doctors

Actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has issued an official statement in which he has expressed his concern with regards to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family and their lawyer Vikas Singh.

In his statement, Satish Maneshinde has claimed that Sushant's family and its lawyers are interfering and tampering with the investigations in the actor's death case.

The statement read, "It is disturbing to learn that the family of SSR and its lawyers are interfering and tampering with the investigations by bringing pressure on the AIIMS team of Doctors by speaking to them during investigations and releasing purported audio recoded conversations and information to the Media in order to bring pressure and tamper with potential witnesses. The SSR family lawyer is supposed to have said that he is going to meet the CBI Director to get the family's pre-determined path of investigations in SSR death. It is very disturbing to read such information in the Media as attempts are being made to get a pre-determined result in the case."

He also said that any further interference might invite legal trouble. Maneshinde said in his statement, "Any further attempts to interfere and tampering in the investigations would be brought to the notice of the appropriate courts."

Rhea's lawyer also addressed the FIR filed by the Bandra police, based on Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against Sushant's Priyanka and Meetu Singh, and added, "The Bandra Police registered a case on the allegations of Rhea Chakraborty against the sisters of SSR in relation to illegal administration of medicines on the basis of forged prescription which could be the cause of Sushant's death and transferred it on 9th Sept 2020 to the CBI as per the orders of the SC. Therefore, the family also stands to face investigations in the case."

The SC on August 19, 2020 had approved a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, registered in Patna and directed transfer of any case registered on the death of SSR into the circumstances of his unnatural death to CBI.

Expressing faith in the Central Bureau of Investigation's probe, the senior advocate added, "The CBI is independently and impartially investigating both the cases. The CBI is supposed to be an insulated and free from any interference."

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde's statement arrives after a leading news channel leaked an audio of AIIMS forensic head Dr Sudhir Gupta in which he reportedly claimed that Sushant was murdered. For the unversed, the actor was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Currently, the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating his death case.

