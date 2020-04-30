Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan Have THIS Unfortunate Thing In Common, Which Will Shock You
Bollywood lost two gems - Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, on April 29 and 30 respectively.
Today morning, the news that Rishi Kapoor lost his battle with cancer and took his last breath in Reliance Hospital in Mumbai broke millions of hearts.
Rishi Kapoor’s Last Rites
Survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima, Rishi Kapoor's last rites will take place at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Marine Lines, Mumbai. For those who are unversed, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan worked together in the film, D-Day. But no one thought that Rishi and Irrfan will have an unfortunate thing in common, which will shock their fans.
Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor Couldn’t Meet Their Moms
Well, Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum died on April 25 in Jaipur but sadly, due to the lockdown and his ill-health, he couldn't meet his mother one last time. The actor saw her through a video call. The same thing happened with Rishi Kapoor when his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor died on October 1, 2018, due to cardiac arrest. Sadly, Chintu Ji couldn't attend her funeral in Mumbai, as he was in the US for cancer treatment. Rishi had headed to New York on September 29, two days before his mother passed away. Isn't it shocking and disturbing?
Rishi Kapoor’s Relations With Bollywood Celebs
After finishing treatment in the US, Rishi Kapoor came back to Mumbai in September last year. He was always known for his outspoken nature and outstanding acting skills. He shared a good relationship with all the stars in the film industry. When he was in America for treatment, many celebs like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre and others met him.
Bollywood On Rishi Kapoor’s Death
Like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor's death was also a shock for the film fraternity. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and others mourned his death.
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi-starrer The Body, which was released on December 13, 2019.
RIP Rishi Kapoor!