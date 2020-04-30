Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan Have THIS Unfortunate Thing In Common, Which Will Shock You

Rishi Kapoor’s Last Rites

Survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima, Rishi Kapoor's last rites will take place at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Marine Lines, Mumbai. For those who are unversed, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan worked together in the film, D-Day. But no one thought that Rishi and Irrfan will have an unfortunate thing in common, which will shock their fans.

Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor Couldn’t Meet Their Moms

Well, Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum died on April 25 in Jaipur but sadly, due to the lockdown and his ill-health, he couldn't meet his mother one last time. The actor saw her through a video call. The same thing happened with Rishi Kapoor when his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor died on October 1, 2018, due to cardiac arrest. Sadly, Chintu Ji couldn't attend her funeral in Mumbai, as he was in the US for cancer treatment. Rishi had headed to New York on September 29, two days before his mother passed away. Isn't it shocking and disturbing?

Rishi Kapoor’s Relations With Bollywood Celebs

After finishing treatment in the US, Rishi Kapoor came back to Mumbai in September last year. He was always known for his outspoken nature and outstanding acting skills. He shared a good relationship with all the stars in the film industry. When he was in America for treatment, many celebs like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre and others met him.

Bollywood On Rishi Kapoor’s Death

Like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor's death was also a shock for the film fraternity. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and others mourned his death.