Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP To Co-produce Lapierre And Moro’s Book ‘Five Past Midnight in Bhopal’

Indian media mogul Ronnie Screwvala has optioned the audio-visual rights to eminent authors Dominique Lapierre and Javier Moro's terrifically researched and written book, "Five Past Midnight in Bhopal: The Epic Story of the World's Deadliest Industrial Disaster."

Set in 1984, in the ancient city of Bhopal, a cloud of toxic gas escaped from an American pesticide plant, killing and injuring thousands of people - the Bhopal gas tragedy. In "Five Past Midnight in Bhopal" Lapierre and Moro weave hundreds of characters, eyewitness accounts, and adventures into one thrilling human tapestry. It is an epic of ambition and valor, faith and hope, catastrophe and consequence - as spine-tingling as Titanic, as harrowing as The Perfect Storm, and as relevant as the latest headline.

One of the premier historians of our time, Dominique Lapierre is the author of such stirring classics as 'Is Paris Burning?' and 'The City of Joy'. Famed for uncovering the humanity in historic events, he joined forces with acclaimed writer Javier Moro and together their book investigates and chronicles each fateful moment counting down to what happened.

RSVP Creative Producer, Sanaya Irani Zohrabi said: "In collaboration with Executive Producer, Ramesh Krishnamoorthy, we're working towards a grand-scale series adaptation of the book and are currently in talks with potential international Showrunners, Writers and Directors."

Ronnie has produced over 70 motion pictures that include three in co-production with Fox and over 1,500 hours of television and series content over the last two decades. In this second avatar in the media space he launched his banner RSVP to continue his pursuit of storytelling and creating motion pictures and series content around the world but with a focus on India.

Ronnie said: "A breath-taking story, compellingly told...this story needs to be adapted for screen with the importance and scale as that of Chernobyl. A series that will keep you on the edge of your seat, touch your heart, provoke your anger and compassion. It will challenge the determination and implementation of international policy while also celebrating the spirit of human endeavour against all odds. There isn't a better time for this story to be told."

