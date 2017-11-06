 »   »   » THAT'S GREAT! Ronnie Screwvala Is Planning To Make A Film On Blind Cricket

Ronnie Screwvala s motion picture company, RSVP continues on its path of backing exceptional stories that need to be told. In a recent development; the company announced its upcoming film set in the world of blind Cricket.

For those who ain't aware, blind cricket is a version of cricket adapted for blind and partially sighted players.

The film is an inspirational sports drama set against this unique canvas. The backdrop, helps tell an inspiring story about a character who never ceases to believe in the power of his dreams, despite the hurdles life throws his way.

World Blind Cricket (WBC) is the governing body for blind cricket worldwide. The WBC has 10 full-time international teams namely India, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies and Nepal. Team India is run by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI)

The board is delighted that a film is being made on the sport.

"My greatest thanks to RSVP and Mr. Ronnie Screwvala for taking the initiative in making a movie on blind cricket, which is inspired by true events. I immensely appreciate the effort and am positive that this film will help make Blind Cricket more popular among the masses", said Mr. G.K. Mahantesh - President, Cricket Association for the Blind in India in a statement.

India is the dominant force in the sport across all formats - One-day internationals and Twenty20. Having won the world cup consecutively in 2012 and 2017 - India has been at the pinnacle of the sport for the last decade.

"We are world champions in Cricket for the visually impaired. Very proud moment. Our story is with this backdrop and based on multiple true events of this sport. We need inspirational stories in our movies and role models in real life and I believe this narrative will do that and more and yet entertain and enthrall us at the core. Excited to collaborate with the CABI - Cricket Association for the Blind in India". adds Ronnie Screwvala.

Meanwhile, it would be quite interesting to make which actors make it to the cast of this film!