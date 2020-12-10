Saira Banu On Dilip Kumar’s Birthday Celebrations This Year: It Is An Event For All Of Us But Not For Him

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar will turn 98 years old on Friday (December 11, 2020). While many of us will be celebrating the birthday of a legendary actor whose contribution to Indian cinema is huge, the same won't be the case for Kumar at home this year.

Kumar's wife Saira Banu got talking about how they will ring in his birthday this year and it won't be with much celebration. Kumar lost two of his brothers this year and therefore it will be a sobering birthday.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Banu said, "We are still unable to come to terms with the passing of our brothers, Ahsan bhai and Aslam bhai. Moreover, Sahib never plans anything for his birthday. In fact, he remembers the event only when he sees the flowers sent by his friends and well-wishers, lining the drawing room and the foyer and the phone keeps ringing ceaselessly."

She continued, "The day is an event for all of us but not for him. Of course, he is touched by the affection and appreciation because he always respects his fans whose admiration for his work is more valuable to him than any popular award."

Talking about how birthdays were celebrated by the family earlier, Banu said, "In the past, we kept an open house for our well-wishers and even though it was rather tiring, Sahib met everyone without exception and ensured that everyone was fed delicious food."

The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the family with the loss of two brothers, but the family is grateful to have a home to stay in these times, from where they can enjoy watching birds and squirrels play about in the trees.

