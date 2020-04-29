    For Quick Alerts
      Shweta Pandit Blessed With A Baby Girl Amid Lockdown In Italy: We Have Named Her Izana

      Shweta Pandit, who is known for lending her voice to songs like Thug Le, Madhubala, and many others, is currently in a happy space. The singer and her husband Ivano Fucci, recently welcomed a baby girl. Reportedly, Shweta delivered the baby in February, amid the Novel Coronavirus crisis in Italy.

      Happy News For All Shweta Pandit Fans

      Happy News For All Shweta Pandit Fans

      While speaking with Times Of India, the singer confirmed that she, and her hubby Ivano are now proud parents to a baby girl.

      The Couple Have Named Their Daughter 'Izana'

      The Couple Have Named Their Daughter 'Izana'

      Revealing details about it, Shweta told the tabloid, "We've named her Izana, a name given as a title to the kind and compassionate monarchs in Ethiopia, and it means ‘most powerful'."

      The Baby Was Born In February But The Couple Hid This Happy News Because Of This Reason

      The Baby Was Born In February But The Couple Hid This Happy News Because Of This Reason

      "It didn't feel right to share our happiest news when everything around us was so difficult. The COVID-19 crisis in Italy was worse than it is in India currently. But now that the lockdown here is almost getting lifted, Ivano and I decided to share our happiness," the singer told the leading daily.

      Shweta Is Missing Her Family Back Home In Mumbai

      Shweta Is Missing Her Family Back Home In Mumbai

      "The most challenging part is staying away from my own family through pregnancy and delivery. I never thought that I'd be able to take care of a newborn, but I've surprised myself. I'm learning a lot from my mother through video calls. My dadu (Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj), too, calls me everyday to check on us and see Izana," revealed the singer.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 10:18 [IST]
      X