When Irrfan Khan Told Nimrat Kaur ‘Do Not Ever Waste A Moment When You Are Having A Good Time’

Exactly seven years ago today (May 19, 2020), actress Nimrat Kaur walked the red carpet for her film, The Lunchbox, which also featured Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Just like everyone, Nimrat was in deep shock, when she learnt about Irrfan Khan's sudden demise on April, 29. In her recent tete-a-tete with Mumbai Mirror, Nimrat reminisced about the time spent with Irrfan Khan and revealed that one advice which her co-star had given to her.

Speaking about her Cannes visit, she said, "It was a crazy rush. I had to change at some random rooms and get ready into the second outfit on my own with some help. It was manic. I didn't have any lavish hotel room to change out. I had help from some people who had come along with the production."

She further added, "At the end of that day, once we were done with the red carpet, I had taken my shoes off as my feet were hurting. I was exhausted. With so much going on in one day, I forgot to eat. I was really tired and couldn't handle the day. We were just winding down and relaxing at a cafe."

Nimrat further revealed, when she was relaxing with Irrfan at a café, she told him that her head was spinning and she couldn't handle things that were happening at Cannes.

Irrfan Khan's Last Words Before Embracing Death Will Break Your Heart: Amma Has Come To Take Me Away

At the same time, Nimrat had asked Irrfan about how he dealt with these things and Irrfan said laughingly, "Just soak up all of the good stuff because everything is limited and good stuff doesn't happen very often. When it does, just make sure you enjoy it to the fullest. Do not ever waste a moment whenever you are having a good time."

Nimrat concluded by saying that it was a piece of great life advice.