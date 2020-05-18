    For Quick Alerts
      Zoya Akhtar Brings The Best Of Both Worlds - Indie And Commercial To Cinema, Love Child Of? Read On!

      By Lekhaka
      Seldom is there a filmmaker who knows what works with the audience, the best. Zoya Akhtar is the one. She holds a deep understanding of her craft and brings the best of both worlds where her projects are commercial as well as Indie in nature. There’s a refreshingly new treatment to her each film and that works beautifully with the audience who want to see the new-age storytelling.

      The director also in a recent interview mentioned how she’s a love child of Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap, popularly for their own takes on cinema. Commercial appeal and Indie vibe, respectively. Well, we definitely agree because looking at that premise, she surely brings the best of both in perfect permutations and combinations to the audience.

      Zoya Akhtar

      Zoya Akhtar is often regarded as one of the most progressive directors out there and it shows with the kind of content that she delivers for the fans. Her projects instantly strike a chord with the audience because of their content sided with a dish of reality. The marination that she presents with her movies of Indie yet commercial is commendable. Case in point, Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, and well even her shows speak of that. Currently, working on the second season of Made in Heaven which became the biggest show on the OTT platform, Zoya has an eye for that complex yet audience-appealing content.

      Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 18:37 [IST]
