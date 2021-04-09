Abhishek Bachchan And Navya Naveli Shower Birthday Girl Jaya Bachchan With Love; Share Her Throwback Photos

Veteran actress-politician Jaya Bachchan turned a year older today (April 9, 2021). To make this day special for her, her actor-son Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to their respective social media handles to pen endearing wishes along with some throwback pictures of the actress.

Abhishek shared a black-and-white photograph of her mommy dearest from her younger days and captioned it as, "Happy birthday माँ। Love you."

See his post.

As soon as Junior Bachchan shared a birthday post for his mother, many B-town celebrities dropped birthday wishes for Jaya Bachchan on his post. Hrithik Roshan commented, "Happy birthday jaya aunty along with three hugging face emoticons. Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday jayaji." Bipasha Basu's comment read, "Happy Birthday Jaya Aunty Sooooo pretttttyyyyy." Bobby Deol posted a heart emoticon while Farah Khan wrote, "Happy happy birthday to her."

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also dug into her photo archives and pulled out some throwback pictures to wish her grandmom. She captioned the clicks as, Nani 🖤 I love you. Happy Birthday!"

Read her post.

This year, Jaya Bachchan's birthday celebration is going to be low-key owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few days ago, the veteran actress was seen travelling to West Bengal for joining in the election campaign.

"Life has become distant .. Jaya in Kolkata campaigning , Navya and Agastya in NYC on study, Abhishek in Lucknow on shoot , and Shweta and me out of shoot and home due curfew .. BUT .. thank you FT we get all connected on one screen at the same time talking watching .. such a delight .. and such a wonder of modern technology," Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog today.

Speaking about Jaya Bachchan's professional life, recently there were reports that the actress is all set to make her comeback on screen with a Marathi film. However, there is no official word on this yet from the Guddi actress.

