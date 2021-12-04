Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Being Replaced By Saif Ali Khan Opposite Rani Mukerji In Bunty Aur Babli 2

When Bunty Aur Babli 2 was announced, first thing which clicked into everyone's mind was the replacement of Abhishek Bachchan as 'Bunty'. While Abhishek and Rani Mukerji featured in the original film Bunty Aur Babli, which released in 2005, the sequel starred Saif Ali Khan opposite Rani, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead roles. In his recent interaction with a leading daily, when Abhishek was asked to share his take on actors taking up a role made popular by another actor, here's what he said...

"It's immaterial what I think, it really doesn't matter. At the end of the day, the audience that goes and watches the film is going to decide whether they like the film or not. Contrary to what we actors like to believe, it isn't all about us. It is about the film," said Abhishek while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Abhishek who is currently promoting his latest release Bob Biswas, was speaking about being replaced by Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and replacing Sasawat Chatterjee in Bob Biswas.

Did You Know No Director Wanted To Launch Abhishek Bachchan? The Reason Is Unbelievable

In the same interview, he also spoke about his family's reaction to Bob Biswas and said, "The ladies of the house (his mother Jaya Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and sister Shweta Bachchan) are very reserved with their comments because they don't like to say anything that will not come true. So they like to keep quiet till the film comes out. But I still get food when I go home, I haven't been thrown out, so I presume it's okay."

Bob Biswas Movie Review: Nomoshkar...Ek Minute But Alas, Abhishek Bachchan Misses His Shot

He further said that his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan found his look in the film 'cute'.

"She has seen me throughout the making of the film, so nothing adverse that way. She found it quite cute, actually. She doesn't really know what Bob does (laughs)."