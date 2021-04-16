Did You Know No Director Wanted To Launch Abhishek Bachchan? The Reason Is Unbelievable

Over the last few years, there has been constant discussion over how easily star kids get to make a debut in Bollywood, while outsiders struggle for years to get one project. The reality is still the same, but the taste of audience has been changing and they want to see talent on the silver screen, not just the known and glamorous faces.

Amid all the hullabaloo around nepotism debate, Abhishek Bachchan made an unbelievable revelation about his entry in the film industry, and said that despite being the son of Amitabh Bachchan, it wasn't easy for him to get his first Bollywood project.

Abhishek revealed that initially, many filmmakers were skeptical about casting him in their films, because he was the son of Amitabh Bachchan. Later, JP Dutta zeroed in on Abhishek for Refugee, which also marked the Bollywood debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the Ludo actor said, "It took me a good amount of time to get my first film and I completely agree, understand and respect all the directors that were not comfortable working with me. I understand their point of view. At that point of time, it is very difficult as a young eager newcomer to understand, but I do now."

"Life is not easy for anyone, like I said, at the end of the day you have to wake up every morning and fight for your place under the sun and life does not favour anybody and doesn't give anybody exceptions. What life will give you an advantage of in one situation, will make it a disadvantage in another situation. So nature has this fantastic way of balance. You have to respect everybody's journey, everybody's struggle and just be positive through the whole thing," added Abhishek.

With respect to work, Abhishek is busy with the shooting of Dasvi in Lucknow. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film also casts Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles.

