abhishek-bachchan-reveals-aishwarya-rai-and-jaya-bachchan-are-superstitious-about-his-film-releases

Yesterday (April 8, 2021), Abhishek Bachchan's much-ambitious project The Big Bull, a story on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life, released on Disney+ Hotstar. While the film received mixed response from the audiences, in his recent conversation with a media portal, Abhishek Bachchan revealed how his family reviewed the film.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Abhishek revealed that both wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and mom Jaya Bachchan did not watch the film before its release, because they are superstitious about watching his films before its release.

The Guru actor said, "She (Jaya) doesn't see my films before release. She's superstitious. My family has seen the film. Ajay (Devgn) showed them the film. But my mom hasn't seen it, because she's superstitious. It's releasing a day before her birthday, so she said as a birthday present she'll see the film. So, she's going to see it then, and I'm sure she'll tell me exactly what she feels."

"The rest of the family really liked the film. My dad had wonderful things to say. In a sense, I'm already happy, because the one voice that matters to me has already endorsed the film, so I'm happy about that."

Speaking about his wife, Abhishek revealed, "Aishwarya only watches my films after release."

Abhishek's niece Navya Naveli Nanda, who shares a warm equation with the actor, took to her Instagram page and called her uncle 'the one and only Big Bull'.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is happy with the positive response from the viewers. However, according to the constant comparison between The Big Bull and Scam 1992 on Twitter, Abhishek couldn't touch the bar set by Pratik Gandhi.