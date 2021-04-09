The Big Bull Twitter Review: Did Abhishek Bachchan Pass The Litmus Test?

Finally, the much-awaited movie of Abhishek Bachchan The Big Bull is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and we are here with the live Twitter review of the film. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is based on the controversial real-life story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Earlier, a web-series titled Scam 1992 also had released with the same storyline and was an instant hit among the viewers. Hence, it would be interesting to see if Abhishek manages to impress the netizens and pass the litmus test.

Check out the tweets of viewers who have already watched the film....

Sayantan @san_footy: Well done @juniorbachchan. Very well done performance in #TheBigBull. The Harshad Mehta story has now reached all corners of India, thanks to #Scam1992 and now this. @suchetadalal your book has already made history!

Hariprasad @_cinema_world_: #TheBigBull failed to deliver the Harshad Mehta story Like #Scam1992 .Flat Screenplay outdated writing & most irritating bgm Rap. #AbhishekBachchan Nailed it as usual .The Movie want to be good but failed due to poor execution .You can watch #Scam1992 once again instead of This.

Ajay देवगन का fan @RAID_FANCLUB: #TheBigBull is an extraordinary movie and let's book all the award for best actor this year to @juniorbachchan. I was a silent fan of AB but after watching this movie I am openly saying that he is one of the finest actor of our country. That's the tweet.

Puneet Maheshwari @puneet2892: Couldn't watch #TheBigBull for more than 20 mins. Forget comparison, it's not even close to #Scam1992. Can't compare an apple with an orange. You tried @juniorbachchan.

Harshalrajbhatia @Harshalrajbhat1: Just now I watched #TheBigBull 1st half was too slow and the story was dull till 1st Half. But in 2nd Half movie was intresting & Exciting. The Press confrence scene was superb and the end was really shocking.

Jackwa 3.0 @TrueIndian20000: Scam 1992 was better than The Big Bull. No doubt Junior B did a good job but there was no gujrati accent and that cunning background music.. movie was shortcut of scam 1992 but both movie showed different informers for lady reporter.

Going by the tweets, one might assume that Abhishek managed to impress a few, but failed to impress all with his work. Most of the netizens are comparing him to Pratik Gandhi, who appeared in Scam 1992 and are praising the latter for the portrayal of Harshad Mehta.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit.

