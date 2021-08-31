Abhishek Bachchan's First Glimpse From Hindi Remake Of Oththa Seruppu Size 7 Is Here; See Pic

It was reported that Abhishek Bachchan will be starring in the Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppa Size 7. Radhakrishnan Parthiban who directed as well as starred in the critically acclaimed Tamil film, will be helming this yet-to-be-titled project.

Recently Parthiban took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of Abhishek from the sets of the film. He tweeted in Tamil that the actor doesn't have any ego nor pride and is always alert during filming. He said that Abhishek is striving to take his acting to the "next level", while also informing that the film is his first in Hindi. He concluded the tweet by saying the film's technical crew includes cinematographer Ramji, music director Sathya and editor Sudharsan from Tamil Nadu."

In the picture, the filmmaker gives us a sneak-peek of Abhishek's character who is seen standing beside a table.

A few weeks ago, the Guru actor had fractured his right hand while shooting for a scene on the sets of this film in Chennai. Apparently, Abhishek had injured his hand on the set in the midst of an intense scene when he accidently ended up banging his hand hard on a sturdy table.

Post his mishap, Abhishek had immediately flown down to Mumbai and undergone a surgery at Mumbai's Lilawati Hospital.

Later, he had taken to his Instagram page to share details about his freak accident. He had written, "Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages."

Speaking about Oththa Seruppu Size 7, the movie revolves around an emotionally unstable murder suspect who explains the modus operandi behind the crimes he had committed to a few cops that helps in unfolding some intriguing revelations.