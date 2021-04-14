Netizen Calls Abhishek Bachchan A 'Disappointment' After Watching The Big Bull; Here's How The Actor Replied

Despite putting his cent percent effort in The Big Bull, actor Abhishek Bachchan failed to woo the audiences with his performance in the film, based on the controversial life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The film not only opened to poor reviews, but also received flak and was trolled due as audiences constantly compared it with web series Scam 1992, based on the same storyline.

Recently, when a netizen criticised Bachchan's act on Twitter calling him a disappointment, Abhishek reacted to the naysayer's tweet positively and had everyone impressed with his humility.

For the unversed, the netizen had written, "What a disappointment from @juniorbachchan this #TheBigBull turned out to be! After a fine performance in #BreatheIntoTheShadows was hoping for an even better one here ... when will these writers come up with more scripts that'd showcase his true potential?" to which, the Guru actor replied, "Will work harder. Thank you for watching."

Will work harder. Thank you for watching. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 11, 2021

Soon after receiving Abhishek's reply, the same netizen posted another tweet praising Bachchan and wrote, "No AB, I watch everything u do. And I know this for sure... what u can do, very few can. Who else could have portrayed Sarkar, Yuva, Guru (just to name a few) the way u did? But some scripts are letting u down. Will eagerly wait for the next one like always."

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Gives Savage Reply To A Troll Who Said That He Has 'A Beautiful Wife He Doesn't Deserve'

On this, Abhishek replied, "Thank you."

Abhishek's humble reply to a negative tweet was indeed very impressive and we must say that no one deals with criticism better than him.

Praising Abhishek's humility, a police officer named Pranav Mahajan tweeted, "Though I love your acting as well Mr. @juniorbachchan, but the thing that I admire even more about you is your character as a human being; humility, emotional equanimity & ability to handle even illogical criticism. There's lot one can learn from you. Thanks."

Well, we do agree with him.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Denies Glorifying Harshad Mehta In The Big Bull!