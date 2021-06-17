Alaya F Recalls Living In A Haunted Apartment In New York; 'Sometimes, The Shower Would Turn On Randomly'

Sounds scary, doesn't it? Well, Alaya F made this hair-raising revelation in her latest interview with Tweak India. Talking about her spooky experience in New York, the actress said that a ghost lived in her apartment. Elaborating further, she added that she would hear loud footsteps in the middle of the night and the shower would turn on by itself.

Alaya told Tweak India, "When I was living and studying in New York, there was a ghost in my New York apartment. I used to hear loud footsteps in the middle of the night. Sometimes, the shower would turn on randomly. There were lots of creepy things that would happen."

The actress told the news portal that once she actually saw a ghost in the apartment as a quick flash went past her, adding that she was so terrified that she didn't want to return back to that house.

"Then, one day, something happened where, from the corner of my eye, I saw this quick flash go past me. I was like, 'did you see that?' and she was like, 'I didn't see anything but I felt something hit me like this as though someone was running by me'. That's when I was like, 'Okay, there is something else going on here', and then I was really terrified, I didn't want to go back to my home," Alaya told Tweak India.

Workwise, Alaya F recently starred in a music video titled Aaj Sajeya which was helmed by Punit Malhotra. The actress had made her debut in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan-Tabu's Jawaani Jaaneman last year. If the latest buzz is to be believed, Alaya has signed her second film with Jackky Bhagnani's production house Pooja Entertainment.

Earlier in an interview, the actress had said that she wants to do different films and shock the audience with her choices.