Ananya Panday's Chats Reveal She Agreed To Arrange Drugs For Aryan Khan, Denies Consuming Drugs: Report

Ananya Panday and her father Chunky Panday on Thursday (October 21) appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai after being summoned by the anti-drug agency. The actress was summoned after a team of NCB agents were seen at her residence in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Ananya Panday Appears Before NCB To Record Her Statement

According to reports, Ananya was questioned by NCB because her name appeared in WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan. The chats allegedly spoke about Ananya acquiring ganja for the star kid. Ananya reportedly told the NCB investigators that she was talking about cigarettes with Aryan Khan and not any drugs.

Ananya claimed that the chats were old so she didn't really remember most of the context. The Student of the Year 2 actress also said that she had never consumed any drugs and did not know any drug peddler. The anti-drug agency had questioned her for four hours on Thursday after the raid at her home. The NCB had also seized her laptop and cell phone, but have not confirmed details about the seizure.

Ananya reportedly told the NCB officials that she had nothing to do with the ongoing drugs case, but has been called for interrogation on October 22 as well. Meanwhile, earlier NCB officer told media that the probe is still ongoing. He said, "The investigation is going on. When NCB officials visit a person or location for questioning that does not mean the person is a culprit or being investigated. There are several procedures being followed."

Ananya Panday Summoned After NCB's Visit, Sameer Wankhede Says No Raid Was Conducted At Mannat

Notably, Aryan's bail was rejected by the session court earlier this week. His judicial custody has been extended till October 30. Aryan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail.