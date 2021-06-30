Anupam Kher On Wife Kirron's Health: We Have Got The Best Doctors Around, I Can Only Be Optimistic

Recently in a tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared an update on his wife Kirron Kher's health. The latter has been diagnosed with myeloma (blood cancer) and is undergoing treatment for the same.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, the Saaransh actor shared that his wife is much better now. "She is much better now," he was quoted as saying when asked about Kirron's health.

When asked how the family is dealing with this health crisis, Kher said, "It is a very natural phenomena to support people near you, and that is what I have been doing. Aur baaki toh kuch nahi kar sakte hum."

Kirron Kher Refuses To Show Her Face In Son Sikandar Kher's Video; Says 'Maine Lipstick Bhi Nahi Lagayi'

He revealed that the doctors are putting in their best efforts to treat his wife and he can only be 'positive and optimistic'. "Doctors are doing their best job. We have got the best doctors around and I can only be positive and optimistic and believe in the brilliance of doctors and pray," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

He further added, "My brother is also a cancer survivor, [so there is hope]. Being optimistic and choosing to be happy always helps in every way".

Kirron Kher Makes A Rare Appearance In Son Sikandar Kher's Live Video, Scolds Him About Marriage Plans

Meanwhile, Kirron had recently made an appearance in her son Sikandar's video in which she had revealed that her feet have become very dark after undergoing treatment for blood cancer. The actress' cute banter with her family in that video left the netizens smiling.

In April this year, Anupam Kher had released a statement in which he had opened up on his wife Kirron being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Soon, many stars from the film industry had taken to their respective Instagram page to wish her a speedy recovery.