Anupam Kher Shares An Update On Wife Kirron Kher's Health; 'She Is In Good Spirits'

Recently, during an Instagram live session, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared an update on his wife Kirron Kher's health. The latter is undergoing medical treatment after being diagnosed with blood cancer. Kher informed his well-wishers that his wife's health is improving but there are some side-effects of the medicines she has been taking for multiple myeloma.

Anupam revealed, "Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine."

During the live session, the Hum Aapke Hai Koun actor also revealed that he has taken the first dose of COVID-19 and will be taking the next dose in May.

Earlier this month, Anupam Kher had confirmed his wife Kirron's cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post.

He had written, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on."

Later, Kher had taken to his Twitter page to thank fans for all their love, concern and best wishes. "Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! #Thanks #Gratitude," the actor had mentioned in his tweet.