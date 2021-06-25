Anupam Kher Shares Hilarious Video Of Man Who Did Not Recognize Him In Himachal Pradesh

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is currently at his hometown in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh with his mother from where he has been sharing some lovely pictures and videos on his social media handle. However, the actor recently shared a hilarious video from his visit that may leave all his fans in splits. Kher shared a video of a local not being able to recognize the actor.

Talking about the same, the video shows MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor completing a good morning walk. During the same, he meets a local man named Gyan Chand who can be seen returning to his home. Amidst their conversation, Anupam Kher removes his mask and asks the man if he is able to recognize him. The man fails to recognize Kher even though he admits that his face seems familiar. This leaves the A Wednesday actor in splits. Take a look at his video.

However, Anupam Kher also credited the man for keeping him grounded as he was earlier under the impression that having done 518 movies in Bollywood, everyone in India knew him. The Special 26 actor captioned the video stating, "Reality Check. I always proudly announce to the world that I have done 518 films. And I presume that everybody (at least in India) knows me. But #GyanChand Ji very innocently shattered my confidence. He had no idea who I was. It was funnily heartbreaking and yet beautifully refreshing! Thank you my friend for helping me keep my feet on the ground."

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik also commented on the post stating, "Haha. This is so funny Khersaab. Can't stop laughing." Other fans of the actor also flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. One of the fans commented stating, "Sir he knows you definitely but he is not able to recognise as he may have never thought of any Bollywood actor would be seen so normally. He is not able to recollect your name at the moment."

Apart from this, Anupam Kher also shared a heart touching video of his conversation with a 5-year-old boy. The boy could be seen having an innocent conversation with the actor and also reveals during the same that his father has passed away. The actor stated in his caption of the video that his foundation will be sponsoring the education of the boy.