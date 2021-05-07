    For Quick Alerts
      Kabir Singh Actor Arjan Bajwa On Exploring A Career In South Film Industry: The Audience There Accepted Me

      Model-turned-actor Arjun Bajwa caught everyone's attention when he essayed the role of an antagonist in Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Guru which was followed by Priyanka Chopra's Fashion in which he was cast opposite the Bollywood beauty.

      Before stepping in the Hindi industry, Arjan worked in a couple of Telugu films like Kanulu Musina Neevaye and Premalo Pavani Kalyan. Later, while dabbling in Bollywood In a recent tete-a-tete with leading daily, the actor opened up about exploring a career in the south film industry.

      ETimes quoted Arjan as saying, "From Delhi, I came to Mumbai and knocked a few doors. I came across my friends and actresses like Bhumika Chawla and Anita Hassanandani who spoke about doing south films. That got me enthused. I always saw myself doing movies. When I did my first film, which was in Telugu, the director didn't put any pressure on me about the language. Over the years I am happy that I could learn a new language and the audience there accepted me, showered love and affection on me."

      The Rustom actor further added that he is proud that he has done a part of many south movies and added, "As just like Hindi films, the regional language movies these days enjoy a wide reach too."

      Speaking about his work in Bollywood, Arjan was last seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh in which he essayed the role of Shahid's brother. Down the south, the actor played a pivotal role in Vijay's 2019 sports drama Bigil.

      Story first published: Friday, May 7, 2021, 15:40 [IST]
      X