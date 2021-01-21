Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Tahira Kashyap; Thanks Her For Choosing Him

From being school sweethearts to proud parents of two children, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have come a long way in their relationship. The duo never fails to amuse fans with their lovey-dovey gestures towards each other. Today (January 21, 2021), as Tahira turns a year older, Ayushmann took to his Instagram page and penned a beautiful note for her.

Ayushmann shared a stunning picture of Tahira and captioned it as, "This day in 2001 was the first time I'd attended your birthday. It was a Sunday and my dad had allowed me to take his car for your party. And out of all your school friends you'd chosen to sit in my car. It was quite overwhelming for me as I was from an all boys school. Thank you for choosing me. I owe everything to you. Your compassion. Your empathy. Your character. Your sense of humour. Your sense of scripts. You.❤"

Calling his wife 'the best human' the Article 15 actor further added, "Happy birthday to the best human I know! Umm.. (P.S - the first one was your latest pic in my phone album. Freshly clicked. Sorry didn't take your approval before uploading it, since you are sleeping. 🙄 Thought it looked great.😍)"

Apart from Ayushmann, many celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Shakti Mohan, Rakul Preet, Mandira Bedi, Mouni Roy and others also wished Tahira on her birthday and sent lots of love her way.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Returns To Mumbai To Sign A Big Project!

Meanwhile, with respect to work, Ayushmann has already wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming project Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film also casts Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. In the film, Ayushmann plays the role of a cross-functional athlete and Vaani plays his love interest.

ALSO READ: National Youth Day: Ayushmann Khurrana Explains How The Youth Of The Country Can Fight Back Against Violence