Babil Khan Reveals Why Mother Sutapa Sikdar Didn't Accompany Him To The Awards Show

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil recently accepted an award for his father. Irrfan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Angrezi Medium posthumously. Recalling the event, Babil took to Instagram and revealed why his mother didn't attend the Filmfare Awards with him.

Babil also shared a video that showed his mother helping him with his outfit for the awards night. He captioned the post as, "The story behind the clothes was that my father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone. That is exactly what I was doing last night, tearing though into new spaces that I'm uncomfortable with." (sic)

The video also shows Sutapa confessing that she wished she could attend the awards show. When Babil asked her the reason behind not going to the show Sutapa said, "No, I can't face people." Babil immediately can be seen giving her a hug.

Meanwhile, Babil also took to Instagram Stories and penned a note about his experience at the Filmfare Awards. He revealed that he was asked by as many as seven journalists if he was high.

Without naming the journalists he called out people for judging him, "Just wanted to share with yall that I attended the Filmfare awards yesterday and 7 journalists asked me if I was high just because of the shape of my eyes. Well done guys. Great inquisitive research that you have conducted because I have been pure natural since I left university. Really good job. you made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like I was high. Thank you so much for that. I will use that look and make millions in Bollywood."

On the work front, Babil recently hinted about making his acting debut in an Instagram post. He recently also revealed that he is working on a new music album with his younger brother Ayaan.

