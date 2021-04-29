babil-says-he-dreams-about-irrfan-khan-every-night-and-hates-waking-up

Remembering his actor-father Irrfan Khan on his first death anniversary (April 29, 2021), Babil Khan told a leading daily that he will never get over his personal loss, and it's very difficult for him to explain his trauma.

While speaking to TOI, Babil said that it is easy for someone to say 'I am putting myself in your shoes and understanding', but the young man said that nobody can understand his pain.

Babil said, "You can't experience something that someone has experienced. The biggest loss I have - see, I really don't have friends. I have a very, very close circle. And he was my bestest friend. I don't know how to explain the relationship... If you ever saw us together, you wouldn't be able to make out if I was his son- we had a ball, man! We fought also like children."

Babil further said that he and his father were best friends, and that has been the biggest loss for him.

"People are like, 'it has been this long, now just get over it'... bro, for 15, 25, 35 years, till the end of my life, I will never be able to get over this. Because it is not possible for me to ever find a friend like him," said Babil with a heavy heart.

Explaining what he goes through every night, Babil said that almost every night, he dreams about his dad, and he feels that it is the only way of reaching him. Babil said that he hates waking up and coming back to reality, as he doesn't like the dream coming to an end.

"I hate waking up. I never had that problem. But now it is like I don't want to let go of that dream. He was my closest, my bestest- he was my soulmate. When he left, half of my soul left, you know. I can see that there is this huge chunk of me that's missing, that I guess some day I will be able to rebuild, but it is difficult for anyone to face a thing like this, to lose someone, to be hit by that pain," added Babil.