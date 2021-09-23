    For Quick Alerts
      Choreographer Shiamak Davar's Mother Puran Davar Passes Away

      Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar's mother Puran Davar breathed her last at 99 this morning. Reportedly, she was not keeping well and died of old age.

      The news was confirmed by photographer Viral Bhayani who took to his Instagram page to share the news. He wrote, "Mrs Puran N Davar, Shiamak Davar's mother who was 99 years old passed away today early morning due to ill health! Condolences to #shiamakdavar and his family. #RIP (sic)."

      Shiamak is one of the most celebrated choreographers of Bollywood. He has not only choreographed several hit songs of Bollywood, but also multiple stage performances of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, etc.

      Many netizens offered condolences to him and his family and prayed that may his mother's soul rest in peace.

      Story first published: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:03 [IST]
      X