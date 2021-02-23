Dharmendra's Tweet About Feeling Sad Has Fans Concerned; Fans Ask Him To Remain Happy & Smiling

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently arrived as a guest on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14. Salman Khan who gave him a warm welcome, also introduced the finalists to him after some chit chat. Dharmendra after the finale, also tweeted that he had fun at the show, however its another tweet by the actor that has fans concerned.

He recently shared a fan-made video montage of his popular film roles with Satinder Sartaj's song 'Masoomiyat' playing over it. He captioned the post thanking his fans and revealed that he has been feeling sad lately.

The caption read, "Sumaila, iss be-ja chaahat ka haqdaar...Main nehin...masoomiyat hai aap sab ki ...hansta hoon hansaata hoon..magar..udaas rehta hoon ...'iss ummr mein kar ke be-dakhil ..mujhe meri dharti se...de diya sadma ...mujhe mere apnon ne'." (Sumaila, I am not worthy of so much love. It is you who are the innocent ones. I laugh and I make others laugh... I stay sad. 'In this age, my loved one hurt me by throwing me out of my land')

Fans were quick to shower the Sholay actor with love and support. One user wrote, "Dharam ji aap udas mat hona...hum sab aapko bahut pyaar karte hain." (Please don't be sad. We all love you a lot)

While another said, "May your enemies be the ones that get hurt. You are our life, our pride. May the ones that hurt you not find a place in hell either." Another fan prayed for the actor saying, "Sir please don't be sad. I pray to God that you remain happy and smiling."

Dharmendra turned 85 in December 2020, and during an interaction he had on the occasion, he revealed that his biggest worry is that his fans will stop loving him. While talking about returning to work he had said, "I had dreamt of being an actor, and became one because of my fans. My biggest worry is that my fans may stop loving me. So, I keep myself grounded and consider myself a newcomer even today. I tell myself that I need to experiment with different roles."

Dharmendra recently announced that he will be seen in Apne 2 with his sons Sunny and Bobby. The film will be directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the 2007 release Apne. The sports drama featured Dharmendra as a former boxer who tries to reclaim lost respect in his career through his sons.

