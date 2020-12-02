Dharmendra Reveals His Biggest Fear Is 'My Fans May Stop Loving Me'

Dharmendra On Coming Back To Work

"The camera loves me, and I become a different man when in front of it. I had dreamt of being an actor, and became one because of my fans. My biggest worry is that my fans may stop loving me. So, I keep myself grounded and consider myself a newcomer even today. I tell myself that I need to experiment with different roles," he added.

Dharmendra Wants To Work In Web Shows

With OTT's recent fame, Dharmendra added that he would love to work on a web show. "Every decade, the audience's tastes change. So, you have to offer them the kind of cinema they enjoy. I am unstoppable as an actor and will do a web show. I am waiting for a good opportunity," he said.

Apne 2 Will Release In 2021

He was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se in 2018, which also starred him with Sunny and Bobby. Meanwhile, Apne 2 will be directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the 2007 hit drama, Apne. The film produced by Deepak Mukut, will be a follow up to the sports drama that featured Dharmendra as a disgraced former boxer, who tries to reclaim lost respect in his career through his sons.