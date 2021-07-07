Dilip Kumar's Demise: Director Subhash Ghai, Actors Padmini Kolhapure And Parul Yadav Pay Their Tribute

The film fraternity is yet to process legendary actor Dilip Kumar's loss. Many celebs and fans have been taking to their social media handle to pay tribute to the late actor who passed away today (July 7). Director Subhash Ghai who has had a close association with the late actor shared a heartwarming video about his equation with Kumar. Apart from that, actors Padmini Kolhapure and Parul Yadav also narrated their experiences with him in their respective tribute posts.

Subhash Ghai shared a video wherein he spoke that he has no words to express on Dilip Kumar's passing away. He called the thespian as his teacher and stated that he had taught him many things about cinema and life. The director revealed that he directed the late actor in movies like Vidhaata, Karma and Saudagar. He also went on to say that it was Dilip Kumar who gave him the idea of starting the acting school Whistling Woods for the budding actors. Take a look at the video.

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure who worked with the legendary actor in movies like Vidhaata, Aag Ka Dariya and Mazdoor also shared a beautiful tribute post for him. She shared a throwback picture with Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Bano at an occasion. She captioned it stating, "Yusuf Uncle. Rest in Peace. Thank you for being in my life

Thank you for your love your care. You have taught me volumes. Will miss you till eternity.. not just me all your fans your well-wishers here and the world over. I have witnessed the adulation the love the respect you had in the hearts of your admirers. I can go on and on and on. Saira Baaji you have been the strongest pillar and support prayers and strength to you." Take a look at her post.

Actress Parul Yadav also recalled her equation with Dilip Kumar in her tribute post. She shared a lovely picture of the Naya Daur actor on her social media account. She captioned it stating, "I was doing a scene where I had to get really angry and he came to me and said Parul kitne zor se chillaakke acting karti ho..jab mein acting karta tha na toh sound engineer bolta tha ki Sir aapki awaaz kahin wire mein atak gayi hain..this was my first acting lesson and it's my blessing that the emperor gave it to me himself. I had the honour to shoot in your home for an entire year and to learn at your feet. And watch Sairaji and you together was inspiring. I wonder how she will manage the silence. Thank you for the love and the lovely food.. and thank you for the movies." Take a look at the post shared by her.