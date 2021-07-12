Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 8 Years Of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Says 'Grateful Everyday Since'

Farhan Akhtar took to his social media handle to mark 8 years of his cult sports film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The movie was a biographical drama about the inspirational life of the late track and field sprinter Milkha Singh who was also known as the 'The Flying Sikh.' The movie had garnered a stupendous success and Farhan was showered with several praises for his impeccable portrayal of the sportsman. As the movie completes 8 years today (July 12), Farhan took to his Instagram story to celebrate the same.

The actor shared a poster of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He captioned the same stating, "8 Years On. Grateful Everyday Since." Take a look at the same.

The movie was helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also starred Divya Dutta, Sonam Kapoor, Pavan Malhotra, Dalip Tahil and others in pivotal roles. The movie had grabbed the Filmfare Awards for the Best Film, Best Actor and Best Director. The film reminisced again after the unfortunate demise of Milkha Singh on June 18, 2021. Farhan Akhtar had taken to his social media handle to share a heartwarming post remembering the athlete.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor had shared a picture of Milkha Singh. The actor had then penned down a message that said, "Dearest Milkha Ji, A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets its mind on something, just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large-hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man. You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky. You have touched all our lives. For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn't, your story was a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart."