10 Years Of Don 2: Farhan Akhtar Says Only Shah Rukh Khan Could Make Don Look Cool

As Farhan Akhtar's blockbuster directorial Don 2 turns ten today, the filmmaker pens a sweet note for Shah Rukh Khan and rest of the crew, who made the film so successful. He wrote, "10 years since Don cruised back onto screen and gave bad guys a lesson in how to be the baddest of them all. @iamsrk only YOU could bring this level of cool to him. 😎❤️."

Farhan further gave a shout out to rest of his Don 2 team and wrote, "Absolutely loved making this film and this opening sequence in particular, which would set the tone for what's to follow. To the stellar cast who made it happen every day on set... To the incredible crew who brought their A game to every department they headed or worked in.. To an awesome action team for delivering the grit and bite the film needed... To a dedicated and detailed post production crew... To my production team that worked tirelessly behind the scenes.. To our collaborators & friends in Berlin without whom it would have been an impossible task ... My deepest gratitude. Thank you. Miss you Om-ji 🙏🏽❤️#10yearsofDon2."

Made on a budget of Rs 76 crore, the film had minted Rs 203 crore at the box office. From Shah Rukh Khan's brilliant performance as Don to his crackling chemistry with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, everything about the film created a humongous buzz among the audience. In fact, netizens feel that Don 2 has one of the best introduction scenes of Shah Rukh.

Reacting to Farhan's post, a netizen wrote, "One of the best SRK entires everrrr."

"This movie entry seen the most entry seen in the history of world cinema," wrote anothe netizen.

One more netizen commented on Farhan's post saying, "One of my most favourite films till date!! So classy and still so stylish! Must have seen it at least 20 times. Thank you for making this film!"

Clearly, Don 2 is one of the most cherished films of SRK.

