farhan-akhtar-recalls-how-journalist-got-judgemental-about-him-being-cast-in-bhaag-milkha-bhaag

Farhan Akhtar is not just an amazing director, but a marvellous actor too, and we won't be wrong to say that he delivered his best performance in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Now, the duo is gearing up for their upcoming project Toofaan. Recently, during the promotions of the film, Farhan recalled how a journalist got judgemental about him being cast in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and not a Punjabi actor.

UH OH! Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan Trailer Reminds Netizens Of Salman Khan's Sultan

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Farhan said, "At the very first press conference that we did for the announcement of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a journalist asked Rakeysh, 'How come you cast Farhan in this film? Why didn't you take some Punjabi actor only? How will he do it?' Rakeysh, of course, being Rakeysh and he had his belief, answered on my behalf and said why he chose to work with me on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag."

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor further added that he never forgot that question, as it stayed with him. Farhan went on to add that the question fuelled him so much during the making of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, making him think why should anyone have this question about someone, firstly, who is an actor and without knowing what it is that they are capable of.

Farhan Akhtar Lashes Out At A Netizen Who Accused Him Of Taking Vaccine Via Drive Meant For Senior Citizens

"From my point of view, it felt like someone is being judgemental not knowing what this person is capable of doing. That gave me a lot of fuel," asserted Farhan.

Coming back to Toofaan, the film also casts Mrunal Thakur and is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.