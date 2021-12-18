Genelia Deshmukh Recalls Breaking Down A Month After Marrying Riteish; 'I Told Him, 'I Can't Do This''

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most adorable and coolest couples in Bollywood. Recently on the show Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two, the latter narrated a hilarious episode from their married life.

The Force actress revealed that when she tied the knot with Riteish, she used to deck up every morning in a salwar kameez and jewellery. However, she soon got tired of it. Eventually a month later, she broke down and told him, "I can't do this."

Genelia recalled, "When I got married, I thought it was a norm. Every morning, I would come dressed up and I would get irritated, that why do I have to dress up."

On the other hand, Riteish revealed that he would sit at the dining table wearing boxers and a T-shirt, while Genelia would be fully decked up in a salwar kameez and jewellery. The actor said that he would assume that she must have dressed up for some prayer ceremony which he wasn't aware about. This continued for a month until Genelia got wary of it and broke down.

The actress shared with a laugh, "One day, I broke down. I said, 'I can't do this.' He was confused, he was like, 'What are you doing?' I was like, 'I can't dress up like this every day.' He said, 'I am also wondering why you are dressing up like this every day!'"

Riteish and Genelia fell in love on the sets of their first film, Tujhe Meri Kasam. After nine years of courtship, the couple tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their first child, son Rahyl in 2014 and were blessed with their second son Riaan in 2016.