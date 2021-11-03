Hansal Mehta Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Once Saved A Child's Life Without Any Fuss Or Publicity

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 56th birthday yesterday (November 2). While birthday wishes poured in for the actor from fans and his industry colleagues on social media, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also penned a long, emotional note in which he recalled his third interactions with the Bollywood star and talked about his love for King Khan.

The Aligarh director recounted how Shah Rukh Khan had once helped him in saving a child's life without any fuss or publicity.

Hansal tweeted, "Why @iamsrk is a superstar forever and why I love him. I've interacted with SRK thrice- once on Twitter and on another occasion briefly at a party. The third time is why for me he will always be a true star. I was seeking help for a child who was suffering from a tumour and needed urgent financial support for life-saving surgery."

The director said that after tweeting about it at midnight, he went on to sleep as he had an early morning shoot in Haryana.

"I was on a shoot and I had 3 missed calls from a number I did not recognise. I had a very polite area from the number asking me to call back. The message was from SRK. I called his not knowing why he wanted to speak to me. It was about the child. He said whatever they need will be taken care of. In less than a few hours the hospital was contacted funds were transferred. Somebody got a new life. Quietly, gently, without fuss, a life was saved. This happened once again a few months later. Another life was saved. Quietly and without any fuss or publicity," Mehta added in his post.

Later when Hansal thanked Shah Rukh Khan for his response, the latter replied that he has a lot and that it was the least he could have done to help someone.

"A man idolised by millions and with whom I have almost zero personal or professional connect has a permanent place in my little heart because of his big heart and his humanity. A star is loved for his films, his persona, his charisma but for me, a superstar is somebody who possesses that rare compassion and unlikely humility when helping somebody in need. When I thanked him all he said was something like I have a lot and this is the least I can do. Shahrukh Khan you are my star. Forever. Happy birthday, SRK," Hansal wrote in his note for Shah Rukh Khan.

Workwise, Shah Rukh Khan will next be in Yash Raj Films' Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta's next directorial venture is Faraaz which stars Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahaan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal's son Aditya.