Shah Rukh Khan Can Weave Magic On Screen In Just A Few Minutes; His Cameos In These Films Are The Proof!
'Rahul, naam toh suna hoga?', 'Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna padta hai. Aur haar ke jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai..', 'Bade bade deshon main aisi choti choti baatien hoti rehti hai..' and the list goes on. These dialogues are just enough to guess the man who has been ruling hearts since the last three years. On screen with his heavy-weight performances; off-screen with his charisma, humility and wit!
"For me, there's always been one way and that is success. So I don't know how it's not to be the King of Bollywood. I feel it's my birthright now," King Khan had once candidly admitted in an interview with Times Of India. Of course like every actor, SRK too faced tumultous times in life both personally and professionally. But like a true fighter, the man bounced back each time and proved why he continues to remain one of the most loved stars in the history of Indian cinema. His ultimate Bollywood success is every aspiring actor's dream who has grown up on the phenomenon called Shah Rukh Khan.
As India's most beloved hero turns 56 tomorrow (November 2), we list down some of our most favourite guest appearances made by the superstar in Bollywood films wherein we lost our hearts to him.
Luck By Chance
This is hands down one of Shah Rukh Khan's most memorable cameo in a film! The superstar who plays himself in this Zoya Akhtar directorial is seen giving a million dollar advice to Farhan Akhtar's character Vikram who is trying to make a mark in showbiz.
Explaining to Vikram how stardom is a cocktail which can be dangerously intoxicating, King Khan quips, "Unhe mat bhulo, joh tumhe tab jaante the jab tum kuch nahi the ... kyunki bas yeh hi hai, joh tumhe hamesha sach bolenge." Now, that's some hardcore truth about life!
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
When it comes to matters of the heart, nobody gets like better than 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan! Watching him give Ranbir Kapoor's character Ayan some advice on 'ek tarfa pyaar' gives us goosebumps every time when we watch this scene.
Saathiya
Shah Rukh Khan dropped some major relationship goals with his portrayal of a supportive husband who tries to be a strong pillar of strength to his wife (Tabu) after she finds herself in the midst of a tragedy in this Vivek Oberoi-Rani Mukerji starrer.
Tubelight
Even if this Salman Khan film was a damp squid, Shah Rukh Khan did manage to lit up the frame with his cameo as the super magician Goga in Kabir Khan's Tubelight.
Heyy Babyy
The charismatic superstar made her hearts flutter when he made an appearance in the 'Mast Kalandar' song with his dimpled smile as one of Vidya Balan's character's potential suitors.