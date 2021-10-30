Shah Rukh Khan Can Weave Magic On Screen In Just A Few Minutes; His Cameos In These Films Are The Proof!

Luck By Chance

This is hands down one of Shah Rukh Khan's most memorable cameo in a film! The superstar who plays himself in this Zoya Akhtar directorial is seen giving a million dollar advice to Farhan Akhtar's character Vikram who is trying to make a mark in showbiz.

Explaining to Vikram how stardom is a cocktail which can be dangerously intoxicating, King Khan quips, "Unhe mat bhulo, joh tumhe tab jaante the jab tum kuch nahi the ... kyunki bas yeh hi hai, joh tumhe hamesha sach bolenge." Now, that's some hardcore truth about life!

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

When it comes to matters of the heart, nobody gets like better than 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan! Watching him give Ranbir Kapoor's character Ayan some advice on 'ek tarfa pyaar' gives us goosebumps every time when we watch this scene.

Saathiya

Shah Rukh Khan dropped some major relationship goals with his portrayal of a supportive husband who tries to be a strong pillar of strength to his wife (Tabu) after she finds herself in the midst of a tragedy in this Vivek Oberoi-Rani Mukerji starrer.

Tubelight

Even if this Salman Khan film was a damp squid, Shah Rukh Khan did manage to lit up the frame with his cameo as the super magician Goga in Kabir Khan's Tubelight.

Heyy Babyy

The charismatic superstar made her hearts flutter when he made an appearance in the 'Mast Kalandar' song with his dimpled smile as one of Vidya Balan's character's potential suitors.